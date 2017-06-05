Iowa American Water acquires Blue Gra...

Iowa American Water acquires Blue Grass's water system

Iowa American Water announced on Thursday the official purchase of Blue Grass's water system for $1.3 million. Out of 1,600 Blue Grass residents, 650 are now Iowa American Water customers.

