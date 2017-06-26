Iowa adds 5,500 jobs in May

4 hrs ago Read more: The Fairfield Ledger

The state's jobless rate was 3.8 percent one year ago. The U.S. unemployment rate dropped to 4.3 percent in May. "After two months of losses, Iowa businesses showed some signs of optimism in May with 5,500 jobs added," said Beth Townsend, Iowa Workforce Development director.

