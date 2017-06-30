in the Classroom - University of Iowa

The following local students graduated in May from the University of Iowa: Evan Carroll, of Mendota, Bachelor of Business Administration, management; Meghan Ruhl, of Ottawa, Bachelor of Arts, health and human physiology; Mitchell Dean, of Peru, Bachelor of Arts, history; Davis Brown, of Sheridan, BBA, management; Emily Clark, of Sheridan, BBA, finance; and Alexander Zaeske, of Somonauk, Bachelor of Science in Engineering, mechanical engineering.

