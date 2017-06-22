In Iowa, Trump Turns Back The Clock To Campaign
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump holds campaign-style rally in Iowa
|15 hr
|Denizen_Kate
|5
|Back to Iowa, Trump faces some disgruntled inde...
|18 hr
|Hostis Publicus
|19
|Dry drowning explained
|Jun 12
|unn
|1
|Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12)
|Jun 12
|Royal Norwegian A...
|87
|Pence rallying GOP base in Iowa, where some coo...
|Jun 6
|Putins Glock Holster
|6
|shish you were agaisnt the jedi o ntv sopa opre...
|May 27
|mr tee
|1
|Quiet for a while, Palin's voice is back (Apr '11)
|May 26
|Tm Cln
|75
