In Iowa, Trump ready to rally base, celebrate GOP resilience

21 hrs ago

Struggling to advance his agenda in Washington, President Donald Trump arrived in the Midwest on Wednesday in search of his supporters' warm embrace and to celebrate a Republican congressional victory in an election viewed as an early referendum on his presidency. Trump touched down Wednesday evening in rainy Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and headed to a local community college, where he toured agriculture technology innovations and reveled in Karen Handel's victory in a special election in a House district in suburban Atlanta.

