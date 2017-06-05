Hertz Farm Management Joins Ag Startup Engine At Iowa State's Research Park
HERTZ FARM MANAGEMENT JOINS AG STARTUP ENGINE AT IOWA STATE'S RESEARCH PARK Jun. 9, 2017 Source: The Ag Startup Engine news release Hertz Associates Ltd. and Hertz Farm Management have joined forces with the Ag Startup Engine at the Iowa State University Research Park to bring education, mentoring, and financing resources to young Iowa entrepreneurs and startups focused on agriculture technologies. The Ag Startup Engine effort was launched two years ago to help address two fundamental gaps that prevent agricultural startups and entrepreneurs from being more successful in Iowa: early seed stage investment and organized mentorship from successful Iowan and Midwestern entrepreneurs.
