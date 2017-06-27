Free - Iowa Turtles' program set Thur...

Free - Iowa Turtles' program set Thursday

"Iowa Turtles" will be presented at 7 p.m. Thursday at Jefferson County Park's gazebo near Shelter No. 3. Fisheries biologist Chad Dolan will share his knowledge of Iowa turtles.

