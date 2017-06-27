Former Iowa bus driver pleads not guilty in OWI case
Court records say 64-year-old Howard Barrett entered the plea Monday. A pretrial conference is scheduled for Aug. 25. Authorities say police stopped Barrett in a parking lot on June 15 while he was still on the clock for Sioux City Transit.
