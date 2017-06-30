Fireworks severely injure stray Iowa kitten
A three-month-old stray kitten now named "Firecracker" faces weeks of recovery after sustaining severe injuries believed to be caused by fireworks exploding in his face. Jasper County Animal Control picked up Firecracker on Monday and took him to a vet for a broken jaw, severely damaged teeth, and burns around his mouth and nose.
