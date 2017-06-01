Fireworks sales delayed as businesses get licensed
On June 1st, fireworks in the state of Iowa became legal for the first time in more than 80 years but people will have to wait a little bit longer before they can start buying. That's because until yesterday businesses weren't able to apply for licenses to sell them.
