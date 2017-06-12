Fireworks sales boom as retailers open in Iowa
Firework sales begin Tuesday at temporary locations in Iowa, meaning tents and stands will soon pop up across the state. Permanent retailers began selling fireworks June 1. Retailers told KCCI t fireworks are in high demand since they became legal in Iowa.
