Evidence of mosquitoes carrying Zika virus found in Iowa
Evidence of mosquitoes capable of carrying the Zika virus has been found in Iowa. New research from the state health department suggests the species has been reported in the state at least once in the last 10 years, but there is no need for panic -- those mosquitoes are not fit for surviving the climate in Iowa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCCI-TV Des Moines.
Add your comments below
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Back to Iowa, Trump faces some disgruntled inde...
|3 hr
|Lawrence Wolf
|13
|Dry drowning explained
|Jun 12
|unn
|1
|Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12)
|Jun 12
|Royal Norwegian A...
|87
|Pence rallying GOP base in Iowa, where some coo...
|Jun 6
|Putins Glock Holster
|6
|shish you were agaisnt the jedi o ntv sopa opre...
|May 27
|mr tee
|1
|Quiet for a while, Palin's voice is back (Apr '11)
|May 26
|Tm Cln
|75
|Gitchie Manitou Murders in 1973 (Nov '06)
|May 22
|LetitBe
|24,863
Find what you want!
Search Iowa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC