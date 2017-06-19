Evidence of mosquitoes carrying Zika ...

Evidence of mosquitoes carrying Zika virus found in Iowa

Evidence of mosquitoes capable of carrying the Zika virus has been found in Iowa. New research from the state health department suggests the species has been reported in the state at least once in the last 10 years, but there is no need for panic -- those mosquitoes are not fit for surviving the climate in Iowa.

