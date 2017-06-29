Eddie Tipton admits to Hott Lotto rigging scandal in Iowa court
Eddie Tipton pleaded guilty to felony charges for his role in the Hot Lotto rigging scandal. He admitted to writing code, while in Polk County, that generated winning state lotto numbers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCCI-TV Des Moines.
Comments
Add your comments below
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump holds campaign-style rally in Iowa
|Tue
|FireyFellow44
|7
|Lawsuit accuses Iowa boarding school of culture... (Mar '16)
|Tue
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|3
|Iowa Meth Labs on the Rise (Apr '10)
|Jun 25
|Anonymous
|3
|Back to Iowa, Trump faces some disgruntled inde...
|Jun 22
|Hostis Publicus
|19
|Dry drowning explained
|Jun 12
|unn
|1
|Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12)
|Jun 12
|Royal Norwegian A...
|87
|Pence rallying GOP base in Iowa, where some coo...
|Jun 6
|Putins Glock Holster
|6
Find what you want!
Search Iowa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC