Dry, hot weather helps Iowa crops develop
Dry and hot conditions helped crop development and fieldwork progress during the week that ended Sunday, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. "The dry weather allowed farmers to finish planting, make hay, spray for weeds, and side-dress fertilizer," said Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Bill Northey.
