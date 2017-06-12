Drowning Death of Man Fishing With So...

Drowning Death of Man Fishing With Son Prompts Water Safety Efforts

Efforts to keep Iowans safe on the water this summer follow the drowning death of a man fishing with his son. Malik Williams was photographed fishing with his 6-year-old son from a dock on the Mississippi River last week.

