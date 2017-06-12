Disabled Iowans sue Gov. Reynolds over Medicaid cuts
Six disabled Iowans frustrated with cuts under privatized Medicaid have filed a lawsuit against Governor Kim Reynolds, court documents indicate. The lawsuit, which was filed in federal district court, claims Iowans with severe disabilities are suffering because insurance companies drastically cut payment for the home and community-based services they need following the state's privatization of Medicaid.
