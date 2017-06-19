Des Moines to Begin Digitizing Cemete...

Des Moines to Begin Digitizing Cemetery Records

8 hrs ago

It's a sunny Monday morning at Glendale Cemetery in Des Moines. Row after row of headstones bear the names of the people who built the city.

Chicago, IL

