Des Moines - In a rare move, members of the Iowa Department of Human...

In a rare move, members of the Iowa Department of Human Services' oversight council voted 4-1 Wednesday to reject proposed agency rules that would guide a new state family planning program. That program is eligible only for women's health care clinics that do not offer abortions as part of their service menu, effective July 1. During the 2017 legislative session, majority Republicans passed legislation to set aside $3 million in state money to fund women's health care clinics that do not offer abortions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fairfield Ledger.