Court tosses woman's victory in key Iowa sex harassment case

14 hrs ago Read more: KCCI-TV Des Moines

A divided Iowa Supreme Court has overturned orders requiring an ethanol company to pay $2.5 million to a lab manager who suffered severe workplace sexual harassment from her boss. The court said Friday that jurors who ordered Homeland Energy Solutions to pay Tina Haskenhoff $1.4 million in damages for back pay and emotional distress were given faulty instructions during the monthlong 2014 trial.

