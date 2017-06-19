Court tosses woman's victory in key Iowa sex harassment case
A divided Iowa Supreme Court has overturned orders requiring an ethanol company to pay $2.5 million to a lab manager who suffered severe workplace sexual harassment from her boss. The court said Friday that jurors who ordered Homeland Energy Solutions to pay Tina Haskenhoff $1.4 million in damages for back pay and emotional distress were given faulty instructions during the monthlong 2014 trial.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCCI-TV Des Moines.
Add your comments below
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iowa Meth Labs on the Rise (Apr '10)
|13 hr
|Anonymous
|3
|Trump holds campaign-style rally in Iowa
|Jun 22
|Denizen_Kate
|5
|Back to Iowa, Trump faces some disgruntled inde...
|Jun 22
|Hostis Publicus
|19
|Dry drowning explained
|Jun 12
|unn
|1
|Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12)
|Jun 12
|Royal Norwegian A...
|87
|Pence rallying GOP base in Iowa, where some coo...
|Jun 6
|Putins Glock Holster
|6
|shish you were agaisnt the jedi o ntv sopa opre...
|May 27
|mr tee
|1
Find what you want!
Search Iowa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC