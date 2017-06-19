Court says verdict in Iowa lottery rigging case was flawed

The Iowa Supreme Court on Friday overturned the conviction of a lottery employee implicated in a nationwide fixing scandal, saying his trial over a rigged $16.5 million Iowa jackpot was tainted by a dawdling investigation. The ruling is a symbolic victory for former Multi-State Lottery Association security director Eddie Tipton, whose lawyers argued that Iowa's long-running inquiry into the 2010 jackpot let the statute of limitations expire.

