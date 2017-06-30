Court: Democrat can sue Iowa over all...

Court: Democrat can sue Iowa over alleged GOP reprisals

Next Story Prev Story
8 min ago Read more: Rocky Mount Telegram

The Iowa Supreme Court says a Democratic-appointed state official can seek damages from the state over former Republican Gov. Terry Branstad's decision to cut his pay and criticize his performance In this This October 2013 photo, Iowa Workers' Compensation Commissioner Chris Godfrey speaks in Des Moines, Iowa. On Friday, June 30, 2017, the Iowa Supreme Court ruled that the former commissioner, a Democratic appointee, can seek damages for alleged political retaliation he suffered under former Republican Gov. Terry Branstad.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Iowa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iowans offer their churches to those at risk of... 5 hr Geezer 1
News Trump holds campaign-style rally in Iowa Tue FireyFellow44 7
News Lawsuit accuses Iowa boarding school of culture... (Mar '16) Jun 27 AmPieJam UncleSam 3
News Iowa Meth Labs on the Rise (Apr '10) Jun 25 Anonymous 3
News Back to Iowa, Trump faces some disgruntled inde... Jun 22 Hostis Publicus 19
News Dry drowning explained Jun 12 unn 1
News Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12) Jun 12 Royal Norwegian A... 87
See all Iowa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Iowa Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Tornado
  2. Wildfires
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,346 • Total comments across all topics: 282,138,150

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC