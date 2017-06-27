Classic Cars, Memorabilia Being Aucti...

Classic Cars, Memorabilia Being Auctioned in Southeast Iowa

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WHO-TV Des Moines

Hundreds of people are flocking to Yarmouth for a chance at more than 300 classic cars. They were collected by an Iowa business man, and following his death are being sold at auction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHO-TV Des Moines.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Iowa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump holds campaign-style rally in Iowa 13 hr FireyFellow44 7
News Lawsuit accuses Iowa boarding school of culture... (Mar '16) 20 hr AmPieJam UncleSam 3
News Iowa Meth Labs on the Rise (Apr '10) Sun Anonymous 3
News Back to Iowa, Trump faces some disgruntled inde... Jun 22 Hostis Publicus 19
News Dry drowning explained Jun 12 unn 1
News Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12) Jun 12 Royal Norwegian A... 87
News Pence rallying GOP base in Iowa, where some coo... Jun 6 Putins Glock Holster 6
See all Iowa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Iowa Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,874 • Total comments across all topics: 282,086,173

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC