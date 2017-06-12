Central Iowans gather at brunch to honor first responders
Hundreds of people gathered Sunday morning at the Lutheran Church of the Cross for a brunch to honor central Iowa's first responders. Organizers said they wanted to plan an event for the community to get acquainted with first responders and their families in the metro.
