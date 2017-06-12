Capriottia s Sandwich Shop to Grow Iowa Presence with Des Moines Restaurant
This will mark the first location for the Des Moines market and the fourth location for Iowa. Capriotti's is most famous for its 40-year nightly tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house and hand-shredding them each morning to feature in a variety of fan-favorite subs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Add your comments below
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dry drowning explained
|Mon
|unn
|1
|Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12)
|Mon
|Royal Norwegian A...
|87
|Pence rallying GOP base in Iowa, where some coo...
|Jun 6
|Putins Glock Holster
|6
|Fastest growing Iowa cities near Des Moines, Io...
|May 30
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|shish you were agaisnt the jedi o ntv sopa opre...
|May 27
|mr tee
|1
|Quiet for a while, Palin's voice is back (Apr '11)
|May 26
|Tm Cln
|75
|Gitchie Manitou Murders in 1973 (Nov '06)
|May 22
|LetitBe
|24,863
Find what you want!
Search Iowa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC