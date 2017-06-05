Bouska receives Iowa CPA Public Service Award
Joe Bouska, left, principal, Hacker Nelson & Co PC, Decorah, accepts his award from ISCPA 2016-17 President Brad Hauge, Cedar Rapids. Joe Bouska of Decorah was presented with the Iowa Society of CPAs Public Service Award during its May 2017 Leadership Conference and annual meeting in Altoona.
