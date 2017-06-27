Beef feedlot assessment field days scheduled in Eastern Iowa

Beef producers in eastern Iowa are invited to learn about the process of completing the BQA Feedyard Assessment at one of three field days offered through Iowa State University Extension and Outreach this summer. The feedyard assessment is a review of employee training, standard operating procedures , record keeping, animal health protocols, handling practices, and equipment/facility maintenance, plus a tool to identify areas of potential risk or opportunities for improvement.

