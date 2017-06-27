Beef feedlot assessment field days sc...

Beef feedlot assessment field days scheduled in Eastern Iowa

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Evening Journal

Beef producers in eastern Iowa are invited to learn about the process of completing the BQA Feedyard Assessment at one of three field days offered through Iowa State University Extension and Outreach this summer. The feedyard assessment is a review of employee training, standard operating procedures , record keeping, animal health protocols, handling practices, and equipment/facility maintenance, plus a tool to identify areas of potential risk or opportunities for improvement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Evening Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Iowa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump holds campaign-style rally in Iowa 4 hr FireyFellow44 7
News Lawsuit accuses Iowa boarding school of culture... (Mar '16) 11 hr AmPieJam UncleSam 3
News Iowa Meth Labs on the Rise (Apr '10) Sun Anonymous 3
News Back to Iowa, Trump faces some disgruntled inde... Jun 22 Hostis Publicus 19
News Dry drowning explained Jun 12 unn 1
News Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12) Jun 12 Royal Norwegian A... 87
News Pence rallying GOP base in Iowa, where some coo... Jun 6 Putins Glock Holster 6
See all Iowa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Iowa Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,477 • Total comments across all topics: 282,076,875

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC