There are on the White Lake Beacon story from 17 hrs ago, titled Back to Iowa, Trump faces some disgruntled independents. In it, White Lake Beacon reports that:

Iowa independents who helped Donald Trump win the presidency see last year's tough-talking candidate as a thin-skinned chief executive and wish he'd show more grace. Unaffiliated voters make up the largest percentage of the electorate in the Midwest state that backed Trump in 2016, after lifting Democrat Barack Obama to the White House in party caucuses and two straight elections.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at White Lake Beacon.