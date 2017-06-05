Award-Winning Eastern Iowa Photographer Creates Unique Senior Photos
In a town of about 2,000 people, you'll find a photographer who has people from all over the country trying to get a session with him. Christina Hepner of WQAD found out just what makes Ben Shirk's business Shirk Photography stand out in the town of Wilton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHO-TV Des Moines.
Comments
Add your comments below
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pence rallying GOP base in Iowa, where some coo...
|21 hr
|Putins Glock Holster
|6
|Fastest growing Iowa cities near Des Moines, Io...
|May 30
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|shish you were agaisnt the jedi o ntv sopa opre...
|May 27
|mr tee
|1
|Quiet for a while, Palin's voice is back (Apr '11)
|May 26
|Tm Cln
|75
|Gitchie Manitou Murders in 1973 (Nov '06)
|May 22
|LetitBe
|24,863
|Planned Parenthood to close 4 Iowa clinics afte...
|May 21
|Lawrence Wolf
|29
|McConnell campaign manager resigns amid Iowa br... (Aug '14)
|May 17
|Baby Jesus Cries
|22
Find what you want!
Search Iowa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC