Award-Winning Eastern Iowa Photograph...

Award-Winning Eastern Iowa Photographer Creates Unique Senior Photos

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WHO-TV Des Moines

In a town of about 2,000 people, you'll find a photographer who has people from all over the country trying to get a session with him. Christina Hepner of WQAD found out just what makes Ben Shirk's business Shirk Photography stand out in the town of Wilton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHO-TV Des Moines.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Iowa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pence rallying GOP base in Iowa, where some coo... 21 hr Putins Glock Holster 6
News Fastest growing Iowa cities near Des Moines, Io... May 30 Elise R Gingerich 1
shish you were agaisnt the jedi o ntv sopa opre... May 27 mr tee 1
News Quiet for a while, Palin's voice is back (Apr '11) May 26 Tm Cln 75
Gitchie Manitou Murders in 1973 (Nov '06) May 22 LetitBe 24,863
News Planned Parenthood to close 4 Iowa clinics afte... May 21 Lawrence Wolf 29
News McConnell campaign manager resigns amid Iowa br... (Aug '14) May 17 Baby Jesus Cries 22
See all Iowa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Iowa Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,920 • Total comments across all topics: 281,586,147

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC