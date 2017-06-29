At least 2 people injured as storms rumble across Iowa
Thunderstorms that spun off tornadoes as they rumbled across Iowa injured at least two people, mowed down crops and damaged homes and farm buildings. Tornadoes were reported Wednesday in several eastern Iowa counties.
