Andrew Peters painting an Iowa landscape.
When Andy Peters left western Iowa for the American west decades ago, he found his calling with a paintbrush and an eye for expansive landscapes. Later, he returned to his hometown of Council Bluffs and rediscovered the natural beauty of Iowa.
