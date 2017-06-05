Alpacas, goats and chickens; Iowans try farm yoga
"Yoga's all about connecting to nature and grounding yourself. How do you ground yourself to a floor? You have to be outside, and on the ground, and on the dirt and the grass to actually connect with nature that way," Pink Alpaca Farms owner Kristi Pearson says.
