Traveling Vietnam Vets Memorial replica makes only Iowa stop in Cedar Falls
The "Wall that Heals" replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial is now on display at the AMVETS Post 49 in Cedar Falls. This will be the only Iowa visit for this traveling wall and one organizer is hoping for a big turnout.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.
Comments
Add your comments below
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Planned Parenthood to close 4 Iowa clinics afte...
|10 hr
|WelbyMD
|19
|McConnell campaign manager resigns amid Iowa br... (Aug '14)
|May 17
|Baby Jesus Cries
|22
|Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15)
|May 15
|GOFIGURE
|348
|Ted Cruz says White House shields Hillary Clint... (Oct '15)
|May 10
|Richard Gere jr
|32
|New Iowa immunization requirements will cover m...
|May 8
|Vaccine Lawsuits
|1
|Lawsuit accuses Iowa boarding school of culture... (Mar '16)
|May 5
|jessicaH
|2
|Could Planned Parenthood funding fight sink the... (Sep '15)
|May 4
|Polish Escort Bom...
|101
Find what you want!
Search Iowa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC