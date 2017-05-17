Tornado Watch issued for TV-6 viewing area

UPDATE: The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities has issued a Tornado Warning for. Henry County in southeastern Iowa, Northwestern Des Moines County, Southwestern Louisa County and Northwestern Lee County in southeastern Iowa... * At 354 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Donnellson, or 16 miles east of Keosauqua, moving northeast at 45 mph.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KWQC-TV Davenport.