Top Iowa court says company owner called worker racist names
The Iowa Supreme Court has upheld an $85,000 discrimination judgment against a company whose owner repeatedly called a black worker "chocolate" and other racial epithets. Justices upheld the Dubuque Human Rights Commission's order that Simon Seeding pay Jermaine Stapleton $49,500 for lost wages and emotional distress.
