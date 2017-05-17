Students with IEPs saw gains on Iowa Assessment
Fairfield Community School District curriculum director Marci Dunlap told school board members Monday that students who have Individual Education Plans improved by nearly 100 percentile points on this year's round of Iowa Assessments. "Special education [achievement] this year really transcended the norm by almost 100 percentile points," Dunlap said, explaining that the numbers were derived from adding up the percentile increases by grade level.
