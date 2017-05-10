Smartphone app leads users around Iowa neighborhood

ADVANCE FOR SATURDAY MAY 13 AND THEREAFTER - In a Thursday, May 4, 2017 photo, Rodney Botts pulls up the PocketSights app with his phone near the corner of N. 7th Street and Columbia Streets in Burlington, Iowa. Burlington residents are encouraged to download the free app where they can start a walking tour of Heritage Hill Historic District, which was designed by Botts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.