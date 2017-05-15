Severe Storms Possible in Northern Iowa Monday
It is a hot and humid day in much of Central Iowa for this Monday, but some thunderstorms may begin to impact parts of northern Iowa this afternoon and evening. Northeast Iowa, Southeast Minnesota and parts of Western Wisconsin are under an enhanced risk area for severe storms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHO-TV Des Moines.
Comments
Add your comments below
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15)
|16 hr
|GOFIGURE
|348
|Ted Cruz says White House shields Hillary Clint... (Oct '15)
|May 10
|Richard Gere jr
|32
|New Iowa immunization requirements will cover m...
|May 8
|Vaccine Lawsuits
|1
|McConnell campaign manager resigns amid Iowa br... (Aug '14)
|May 8
|French Progress
|21
|Lawsuit accuses Iowa boarding school of culture... (Mar '16)
|May 5
|jessicaH
|2
|Could Planned Parenthood funding fight sink the... (Sep '15)
|May 4
|Polish Escort Bom...
|101
|The Latest: Trump says he saved Machado's job (Sep '16)
|Apr 25
|Chilli J
|136
Find what you want!
Search Iowa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC