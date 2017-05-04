Sen. Amy Klobuchar, her name in '20 p...

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, her name in '20 presidential swirl, swings through Iowa

13 hrs ago

Sen. Amy Klobuchar didn't have much to say about the White House, or its current occupant, as she mingled Sunday with hundreds of Iowa Democratic activists who will play an outsized role in picking President Trump's next opponent. Instead, Minnesota's senior senator talked jobs and education and rural broadband.

