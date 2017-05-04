Sen. Amy Klobuchar, her name in '20 presidential swirl, swings through Iowa
Sen. Amy Klobuchar didn't have much to say about the White House, or its current occupant, as she mingled Sunday with hundreds of Iowa Democratic activists who will play an outsized role in picking President Trump's next opponent. Instead, Minnesota's senior senator talked jobs and education and rural broadband.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Iowa immunization requirements will cover m...
|2 hr
|Vaccine Lawsuits
|1
|McConnell campaign manager resigns amid Iowa br... (Aug '14)
|2 hr
|French Progress
|21
|Lawsuit accuses Iowa boarding school of culture... (Mar '16)
|May 5
|jessicaH
|2
|Could Planned Parenthood funding fight sink the... (Sep '15)
|May 4
|Polish Escort Bom...
|101
|The Latest: Trump says he saved Machado's job (Sep '16)
|Apr 25
|Chilli J
|136
|Ted Cruz says White House shields Hillary Clint... (Oct '15)
|Apr 25
|Demolition of GOP...
|26
|Fight Over Planned Parenthood Funding Could Los...
|Apr 11
|RuffnReddy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Iowa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC