Ron Corbett 85-per cent sure he'll run for Iowa Governor in '18

Cedar Rapids Mayor, Ron Corbett, says he's about 85-per cent certain he will run for Iowa Governor in 2018. A Corbett candidacy would pit him against fellow Republican, Kim Reynolds, whom will soon become Iowa's first female Governor, when Terry Branstad becomes U.S. Ambassador to China.

