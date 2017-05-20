Prichard to declare run for governor
Iowa Rep. Todd Prichard, an Iraq War veteran and rural lawyer, will announce his candidacy for governor today in Charles City, saying he intends to fight for economic prosperity for all and appeal to places in the state that have not always been hospitable to Democrats. Prichard, who was elected to the legislature in 2013, will join a growing field of Democrats seeking their party's nomination.
