Political rhetoric hasn't calmed on Iowa campuses
A portion of an entry to the University of Northern Iowa's Maucker Union displays words promoting harmony, justice and humanity. If the law of supply and demand applies to the marketplace of ideas as it does to economics, political opinions wouldn't be worth a plug nickel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hawk Eye.
Comments
Add your comments below
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawsuit accuses Iowa boarding school of culture... (Mar '16)
|May 5
|jessicaH
|2
|Could Planned Parenthood funding fight sink the... (Sep '15)
|May 4
|Polish Escort Bom...
|101
|The Latest: Trump says he saved Machado's job (Sep '16)
|Apr 25
|Chilli J
|136
|Ted Cruz says White House shields Hillary Clint... (Oct '15)
|Apr 25
|Demolition of GOP...
|26
|Fight Over Planned Parenthood Funding Could Los...
|Apr 11
|RuffnReddy
|1
|McConnell campaign manager resigns amid Iowa br... (Aug '14)
|Apr '17
|Progress Patriot
|19
|Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12)
|Mar '17
|Coultergeist
|89
Find what you want!
Search Iowa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC