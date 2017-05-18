Police supervisor demoted after Iowa road rage incident
Lt. Corbin Payne listens to testimony Jan. 10 during his assault trial stemming from an off-duty road rage incident in Waterloo. Despite his acquittal in the case, Payne has been demoted by Waterloo Police Chief Daniel Trelka, who said Payne's continued employment exposes the city to potential liability for "negligent retention."
