Police: 16-year-old Iowa girl found d...

Police: 16-year-old Iowa girl found dead weighed 56 pounds

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" A 16-year-old girl found dead last week in her central Iowa home weighed just 56 pounds and was severely malnourished, investigators said Thursday. Perry Police Chief Eric Vaughn said at a news conference that Sabrina Ray was found dead inside the residence Friday evening after a 911 call was placed from the home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Iowa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Planned Parenthood to close 4 Iowa clinics afte... 9 hr CodeTalker 21
News McConnell campaign manager resigns amid Iowa br... (Aug '14) May 17 Baby Jesus Cries 22
News Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15) May 15 GOFIGURE 348
News Ted Cruz says White House shields Hillary Clint... (Oct '15) May 10 Richard Gere jr 32
News New Iowa immunization requirements will cover m... May 8 Vaccine Lawsuits 1
News Lawsuit accuses Iowa boarding school of culture... (Mar '16) May 5 jessicaH 2
News Could Planned Parenthood funding fight sink the... (Sep '15) May 4 Polish Escort Bom... 101
See all Iowa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Iowa Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,498 • Total comments across all topics: 281,154,783

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC