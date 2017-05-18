Planned Parenthood Closes 4 Clinics I...

Planned Parenthood Closes 4 Clinics In Iowa After Funding Cut

The four clinics in Sioux City, Burlington, Keokuk and the Quad Cities, which collectively provide health care to almost 15,000 patients a year in Iowa, will be shutting down in June because they cannot afford to operate without public family planning funds. Planned Parenthood said three of those four clinics are in counties with relatively high rates of chlamydia , and the Burlington and Keokuk clinics are in rural areas where women will now have to drive over an hour to reach the nearest family planning provider.

