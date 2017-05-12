Pipeline protesters camp in Iowa as oil starts flowing Dakota Access pipeline's owner plans to finish filling its 1,172-mile line with crude oil Sunday. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation-now/2017/05/12/dakota-access-pipeline-protests/319022001/ Christine Nobiss, center, and Lakasha Yooxot Likipt gather May 5, 2017, for a meeting at Little Creek Camp in Williamsburg, Iowa WILLIAMSBURG, Iowa - Even as oil flows through the now-completed Dakota Access pipeline , the fight against the hotly contested line still lives on in a makeshift camp here in Iowa County.

