PBS honors station leaders, PRNDI names Editor of the Year, and more awards in public media
Members of the family of Allen Weatherly, recipient of the Daniel K. Miller PBS Station Leadership Award, stand with PBS President Paula Kerger and Ronnie Agnew, executive director of Mississippi Public Broadcasting, at the 2017 PBS Annual Meeting Tuesday in San Diego. The award is named for the former executive director of Iowa Public Television.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Current.
Add your comments below
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|McConnell campaign manager resigns amid Iowa br... (Aug '14)
|27 min
|Baby Jesus Cries
|22
|Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15)
|Mon
|GOFIGURE
|348
|Ted Cruz says White House shields Hillary Clint... (Oct '15)
|May 10
|Richard Gere jr
|32
|New Iowa immunization requirements will cover m...
|May 8
|Vaccine Lawsuits
|1
|Lawsuit accuses Iowa boarding school of culture... (Mar '16)
|May 5
|jessicaH
|2
|Could Planned Parenthood funding fight sink the... (Sep '15)
|May 4
|Polish Escort Bom...
|101
|The Latest: Trump says he saved Machado's job (Sep '16)
|Apr 25
|Chilli J
|136
Find what you want!
Search Iowa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC