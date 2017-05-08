'Obamacare' Architect Claims Its FAILINGS Are Owned By...

The scumbag that we have all come to despise, Professor Jonathan Gruber - the chief architect of Obamacare - had the audacity to try and blame the law's utter failures all on President Donald Trump. The claim was so ludicrous, even Chris Wallace couldn't let it slide During a segment on "Fox News Sunday" where host Chris Wallace brought up the recent Obamacare premium hikes and the fact that health insurance companies are being forced to completely abandon the market, Gruber, just like the piece of trash that he is, attempted to pin Obamacare's failures all on President Trump.

