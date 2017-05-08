'Obamacare' Architect Claims Its FAILINGS Are Owned By...
The scumbag that we have all come to despise, Professor Jonathan Gruber - the chief architect of Obamacare - had the audacity to try and blame the law's utter failures all on President Donald Trump. The claim was so ludicrous, even Chris Wallace couldn't let it slide During a segment on "Fox News Sunday" where host Chris Wallace brought up the recent Obamacare premium hikes and the fact that health insurance companies are being forced to completely abandon the market, Gruber, just like the piece of trash that he is, attempted to pin Obamacare's failures all on President Trump.
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ted Cruz says White House shields Hillary Clint... (Oct '15)
|3 hr
|Nympho Granny
|28
|New Iowa immunization requirements will cover m...
|Mon
|Vaccine Lawsuits
|1
|McConnell campaign manager resigns amid Iowa br... (Aug '14)
|Mon
|French Progress
|21
|Lawsuit accuses Iowa boarding school of culture... (Mar '16)
|May 5
|jessicaH
|2
|Could Planned Parenthood funding fight sink the... (Sep '15)
|May 4
|Polish Escort Bom...
|101
|The Latest: Trump says he saved Machado's job (Sep '16)
|Apr 25
|Chilli J
|136
|Fight Over Planned Parenthood Funding Could Los...
|Apr 11
|RuffnReddy
|1
