New law will protect Iowa sexual assault survivors
As millions watched on live TV, Jana Burceska of Macedonia said yes when her boyfriend popped the question during the Eurovision Song Contest semis. New cases of hepatitis C have nearly tripled in the past five years, driven mostly by people sharing needles to inject drugs, the CDC said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWQC-TV Davenport.
Add your comments below
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ted Cruz says White House shields Hillary Clint... (Oct '15)
|Wed
|Richard Gere jr
|32
|New Iowa immunization requirements will cover m...
|May 8
|Vaccine Lawsuits
|1
|McConnell campaign manager resigns amid Iowa br... (Aug '14)
|May 8
|French Progress
|21
|Lawsuit accuses Iowa boarding school of culture... (Mar '16)
|May 5
|jessicaH
|2
|Could Planned Parenthood funding fight sink the... (Sep '15)
|May 4
|Polish Escort Bom...
|101
|The Latest: Trump says he saved Machado's job (Sep '16)
|Apr 25
|Chilli J
|136
|Fight Over Planned Parenthood Funding Could Los...
|Apr 11
|RuffnReddy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Iowa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC