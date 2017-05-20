Nebraska man's trial in Iowa death of wife set for June
The Sioux City Journal reports that 29-year-old Rogelio Morales, of Hubbard, Nebraska, has been ordered to stand trial on June 6 in Woodbury County District Court. The case has been delayed several times as defense attorneys have repeatedly withdrawn from representing Morales.
