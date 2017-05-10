More than half of Iowa's corn acres planted

Drier conditions as the week progressed allowed farmers to plant corn and soybeans during the week ending Sunday, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. "After a wet start to the week, warmer and dryer weather allowed farmer to get in the fields and now just over half of the corn acres have been planted," said Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Bill Northey commented Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fairfield Ledger.