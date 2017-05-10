More than half of Iowa's corn acres p...

More than half of Iowa's corn acres planted

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Fairfield Ledger

Drier conditions as the week progressed allowed farmers to plant corn and soybeans during the week ending Sunday, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. "After a wet start to the week, warmer and dryer weather allowed farmer to get in the fields and now just over half of the corn acres have been planted," said Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Bill Northey commented Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fairfield Ledger.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Iowa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ted Cruz says White House shields Hillary Clint... (Oct '15) Wed Richard Gere jr 32
News New Iowa immunization requirements will cover m... May 8 Vaccine Lawsuits 1
News McConnell campaign manager resigns amid Iowa br... (Aug '14) May 8 French Progress 21
News Lawsuit accuses Iowa boarding school of culture... (Mar '16) May 5 jessicaH 2
News Could Planned Parenthood funding fight sink the... (Sep '15) May 4 Polish Escort Bom... 101
News The Latest: Trump says he saved Machado's job (Sep '16) Apr 25 Chilli J 136
News Fight Over Planned Parenthood Funding Could Los... Apr '17 RuffnReddy 1
See all Iowa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Iowa Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,136 • Total comments across all topics: 280,961,101

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC